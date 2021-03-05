3OYS explores federal avenues that could help secure funding for Jackson’s crippled water system

“When FEMA comes in and validates those damages, there are many different factors that they look into, but one of them is deferred maintenance. And this is where it could get tricky,” White said. “FEMA looks at these pipes. Were these roads functioning in great condition before a disaster even happened? Did the disaster itself damage this? Or were these infrastructures damaged beforehand? Were they in working condition? These are all things that FEMA decides. FEMA approves and denies assistance.”