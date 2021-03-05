Ole Miss to collect water to aid Jackson

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss is asking fellow Rebels to aid in Jackson’s water crisis.
Fans can begin to donate cases of water this weekend during the Ole Miss Baseball series.
Drop off times will be:
- Friday (March 5): 3 - 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday (March 6): noon to 5 p.m.
- Sunday (March 7): 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The water drive is made possible through Ole Miss’ partnership with University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi Food Network.
Water donations can be dropped off at the football equipment truck located on Manning Way, while monetary donations can be made through Ole Miss Athletic Foundation.
Fans unable to participate at the event can donate online at www.msfoodnet.org.
