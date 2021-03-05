Ole Miss to collect water to aid Jackson

𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐂𝐊 | To help address the water shortage in Jackson, Rebel fans are asked to donate cases of water at this weekend’s @OleMissBSB series.



Drop off donations at the football equipment truck on Manning Way.



𝑫𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒔 ➡️ https://t.co/1qygiobtRk pic.twitter.com/oHlXOz2ZpX