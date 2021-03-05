6-month-old hospitalized with several broken bones, father charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A father was charged with criminal abuse after his 6-month-old son suffered from several broken bones and ribs.
The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital Wednesday and given x-rays that showed the baby had a broken right lower leg, broken left tibia and fibula in the healing stages, and broken ribs in the healing stages, according to an arrest slip.
The child’s father, Scott Gudgel, of Elizabethtown, told police on March 3 his son began to get fussy and he dropped him onto the floor. Police said Gudgel also admitted to pulling on his son’s leg while twisting it two or three weeks prior because the child was fussy, which the arrest report states caused the baby’s lower left tibia and fibula to break.
Police said Gudgel also admitted to pulling on the baby’s arms while sitting on a bed, which resulted in a broken humerus. Gudgel told police he had previously squeezed his son around the chest, which resulted in three broken ribs.
Gudgel was taken into custody and charged with criminal abuse of a child.
