Public Works Director says water needs ‘48 hours of consistency’ before declared safe

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Works Director Charles Williams says water pressure continues an upward trend of progress.
He says he is encouraged that a lot of residents have gotten their water restored, and says with 48 hours of consistency, they can begin sampling the water ahead of removing the boil water notice.
Williams says there are less than 5,000 customers still without water.
He also says he is encouraged by the potential of additional funds that could come in to assist them in repairing the system.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is seeking $47 million in state funding to make repairs to the city’s water system.
“We need those available funds to assist with water system and all infrastructural system,” he said.
The water pressure remains under the 90 PSI threshold that is needed to be deemed safe. Williams believes there could be some unseen minor issues that need to be addressed that is keeping them under 90.
“85 is good...obviously we’d like to be at 90,” he said.
He says the winter storm exposed a lot of deficiencies within the city’s infrastructure and in similar cities across the South and he hopes it leads to a discussion on improvements to make things smoother in the future.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.