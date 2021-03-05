Good Samaritans pitch in to distribute water in West Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson’s water crisis continues, Good Samaritans are popping up across the city to pitch in out of their pockets.
Jackson native Anthony Toney rented a truck and got the help of people in the community to deliver much-needed cases of water in West Jackson.
Toney drove around and delivered bottled water Friday morning to families on Reddix Street in the Westside community.
Toney is a local minister and community advocate who says he just wanted to give back.
“You got to show them some love and what we set out to do is try to put 100 pallets in every community that needs water,” Toney said.
Mississippi has met the $4.5M threshold to receive federal public assistance from February’s deadly Winter storm, that ravaged the state, leaving Jackson residents without running water.
Many people in South and West Jackson are entering week three without running water and the city still has no definite timeline on when water will be restored.
Meanwhile, Toney plans to deliver more cases of water throughout the weekend.
