First Alert Forecast: few showers possible into tonight, turning drier & brighter by this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s quiet and dry for majority of the area, but scattered light showers are moving into our southwestern counties. Some of the rain occurring in our southern communities may not even be making it to the ground due to dry air pushing in, but sprinkles are still possible. The potential for light rainfall will continue into this evening and tonight, mainly for areas near and south of Highway 84. Overnight lows will fall to the 40′s across central MS with clouds decreasing into tomorrow morning. The sunshine will return by tomorrow and throughout the weekend with highs pressure building back into the region. Temperatures will be fairly seasonal in the 60′s both Saturday and Sunday.