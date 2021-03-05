First Alert Forecast: few showers Friday; bright, seasonable weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Clouds will be more predominate in the skies through the day – leading to a chance for a few showers sneaking in along with a weak system. We’ll remain warm – after starting in the 40s, we’ll make our way into the 60s to near 70. Most of the showers will quickly exit, clouds will slowly clear overnight as well with lows in the 40s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of our weak system – sunshine returns under another ridge of high pressure. Highs Saturday will run near-to-slightly below average, in the the lower to middle 60s - highs Sunday will near average for early March, in the middle to upper 60s. Lows both nights will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will gradually work its way off to the east into early next week, pushing highs into 70s. Sunshine Monday will fade behind some clouds Tuesday; turning partly sunny to variably cloudy by mid-late week. Rain chances will generally remain low through Wednesday. The pattern locks up a bit through late week, keeping most disturbances with rain potential to our west, before coming a bit more progressive by the weekend. Highs late week will run into the upper 70s to near 80.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.