First Alert Forecast: dry into tonight, rain likely to return on Friday

Scattered showers will be possible, mainly later in the day and into the evening tomorrow. Most of the rain looks to be focused in out southwestern counties. The system should pull away by Saturday morning with the rain exiting the area as well. Highs tomorrow will likely be in the mid to upper 60′s. We’ll turn dry and bright by the weekend with high temperatures each say fairly seasonal in the 60′s. Temperatures will be trending warmer back to the 70′s by the next work week with a slight chance for showers by the end of the work week.