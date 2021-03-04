First Alert Forecast: dry into tonight, rain likely to return on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been another pleasant day with temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s and lots of sunshine across all of central MS. Overnight, it won’t be as chilly with temperatures only falling to the lower 40′s. We will start off our evening with clear skies, but clouds will roll into the region overnight as a disturbance moves in. Clouds will linger around all day on Friday with a system swinging in and will allow the chance for rain to return to the forecast.
Scattered showers will be possible, mainly later in the day and into the evening tomorrow. Most of the rain looks to be focused in out southwestern counties. The system should pull away by Saturday morning with the rain exiting the area as well. Highs tomorrow will likely be in the mid to upper 60′s. We’ll turn dry and bright by the weekend with high temperatures each say fairly seasonal in the 60′s. Temperatures will be trending warmer back to the 70′s by the next work week with a slight chance for showers by the end of the work week.
