Emergency meeting called in response to ‘Slave letter writing activity’

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An emergency community meeting is being held at Purvis Middle School in response to a student assignment that has sparked outrage in the community.
The meeting is being held at the Purvis Middle School Performance Arts Building at 5 p.m.
The meeting was called Thursday after pictures of an assignment titled “Slave Letter Writing Activity” spread on social media, stirring anger and prompting calls for answers from parents and community members.
Lamar County School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton said district administrators learned the activity had been assigned to eighth grade students during a Mississippi history class Wednesday.
Hampton said the assignment shown in the screenshot was the last slide in a 12-slide PowerPoint presentation about the “atrocities and negatives of slavery.”
On Thursday, WDAM obtained screenshots of a statement sent to parents by Purvis Middle School Principal Frank Bunnell.
In his statement, Bunnell says, “Without the previous PowerPoint slides, the assignment portrays the evil practice of slavery with an extremely mild view.”
The statement goes on to say, “That was not intended. However, intent does not excuse anything. There is no excuse to downplay a practice that (even after abolished) spurs unjust laws, unfair economic practices, inhumane treatment and suppression of a people.”
Bunnell tells parents steps have been taken to ensure “racially insensitive assignments like this are completely eliminated” from course work at Purvis Middle School.
He also asks parents to “continue holding schools and business accountable for grievous errors like this one.”
According to Hampton, the teacher has been addressed by school and district administrators.
