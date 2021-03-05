Consider This: Good Comes from Fixing Bad

Instead of investing time, energy, and the already limited resources in things like the zoo, or other projects that are not government priorities, concentrate on the critical three items. If the city does that, guess what will happen? The city will become safer, the services become reliable, the streets become smoother, the abandoned, dilapidated properties are cleaned up, new businesses will open, more people will move into the city, more people will shop and dine in Jackson, more investment dollars will flow into city-based projects.