Consider This: Good Comes from Fixing Bad

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we suggested last week, and as we have been proposing for years, Jackson needs to focus its attention on the top three items of government responsibility: crime, infrastructure, and education.
The only part of that three-legged government stool that is showing signs of improvement is the Jackson Public School System under the leadership of Dr. Errick Greene, and there is still much work to do there.
The law-enforcement and infrastructure areas are in disarray.
Unacceptable is not a strong enough word to describe what is going on with Jackson’s water system. Obviously, the plan that was in place did not work. Leadership was not prepared for such a significant winter weather event.
However, going forward with 20/20 hindsight, this should never happen again. If winter weather is in the forecast, there should be heating systems in place at the water treatment facility, water tanker trucks on standby and other precautions put in place to ensure the water supply is not compromised.
In a year where COVID has decimated small businesses, this extended water crisis could be the final blow that causes them to permanently shut their doors. That hurts Jackson even more.
Instead of investing time, energy, and the already limited resources in things like the zoo, or other projects that are not government priorities, concentrate on the critical three items. If the city does that, guess what will happen? The city will become safer, the services become reliable, the streets become smoother, the abandoned, dilapidated properties are cleaned up, new businesses will open, more people will move into the city, more people will shop and dine in Jackson, more investment dollars will flow into city-based projects.
When that happens, the tax base grows, the city then has more resources to invest in its zoo or other family attractions, in libraries, in parks, in more trails and other initiatives and amenities that are prevalent in similar sized communities.
It is not complicated. Fix the bad and the good will follow.
Jackson has so much potential, but until the three critical areas are fixed, it will languish in mediocrity or even worse, continue to decline and decay.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.