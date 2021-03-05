Bond revoked for man charged with stealing $80k in jewelry

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond has been revoked for a man who allegedly stole $80,000 in jewelry from a McComb jewelry store, authorities there say.
Stephen Gale was recently arrested and charged with grand larceny for stealing jewelry valued at more than $80,000.
He was taken to the Pike County Jail and given a $20,000 bond.
Friday, the McComb Police Department announced that bond had been revoked for Gale and said that he was a “person of interest” in cases for other agencies.
No further details were provided.
