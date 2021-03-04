Miss. meets $4.5M threshold to receive federal assistance for winter storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal help will soon be on the way to Mississippi after February’s Winter storm battered the state’s age-old water system, shutting down businesses and schools and disrupting thousands of familys’ lives.
In a series of tweets, Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news saying, “Mississippi just met the threshold for federal financial assistance from the winter storm, and we have requested it. Thirty-two counties submitted damage and qualified. When other counties submit their damage we can add them to the request!”
Reeves went on to say that Hinds County has yet to submit a damage report, but, “I know that they will as soon as possible!”
