Miss. meets $4.5M threshold to receive federal assistance for winter storms
By Sharie Nicole | March 4, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 11:40 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal help will soon be on the way to Mississippi after February’s Winter storm battered the state’s age-old water system, shutting down businesses and schools and disrupting thousands of familys’ lives.

In a series of tweets, Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news saying, “Mississippi just met the threshold for federal financial assistance from the winter storm, and we have requested it. Thirty-two counties submitted damage and qualified. When other counties submit their damage we can add them to the request!”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) had to deliver a report to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that proved the state suffered at least $4.5 million in damages, and each county has to meet its own threshold.

Reeves went on to say that Hinds County has yet to submit a damage report, but, “I know that they will as soon as possible!”

