Vicksburg teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting

Martin charged in connection with Feb. 26 drive-by in Vicksburg. (Source: Vicksburg Police Department)
By Anthony Warren | March 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:59 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg teen has been given a $210,000 bond after being charged in a February drive-by shooting.

Reginald Martin, 17, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $210,000 and bound him over to the Warren County grand jury.

He is being charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and receiving stolen property in connection with a Feb. 26 shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Court Street.

