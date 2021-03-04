Vicksburg teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg teen has been given a $210,000 bond after being charged in a February drive-by shooting.
Reginald Martin, 17, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $210,000 and bound him over to the Warren County grand jury.
He is being charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and receiving stolen property in connection with a Feb. 26 shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Court Street.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.