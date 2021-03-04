Request for rehearing denied in Hinds Co. District 2 election challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s high court has rejected a request to rehear a case challenging the residency of Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie.
On March 4, the court ruled that it would not rehear the case, denying a motion for rehearing made by former District 2 Supervisor Darrel McQuirter.
Justices Michael Randolph, James Maxwell, and Kenny Griffis said they would have granted a rehearing. Justices Jim Kitchens and Leslie King did not participate.
No further details behind the decision were given.
Archie defeated McQuirter for supervisor in the 2019 Democratic primary.
McQuirter challenged the results after the race, saying Archie did not reside in the district.
The case was taken to Hinds County Circuit Court, which ruled in favor of Archie. The matter then was appealed to the Supreme Court, where justices narrowly upheld the lower court’s ruling.
Archie has since released a statement on the ruling.
“I would like to thank my legal team, Sweet and Associates, Carson Law Firm, Atty. Ray Chambers and Atty. Harry Rosenthal for their excellent representation on this matter. I want to thank the citizens of Hinds County District 2 for their vote of confidence in me. The people have spoken, the Democratic Party has spoken, Hinds County Circuit Court has spoken, and now the Mississippi Supreme Court has had the final say. I would like to thank everyone for their prayers, votes and support. God Speed.”
