Reeves: Biden’s ‘Neanderthal’ comment akin to Hillary Clinton’s ‘Basket of Deplorables’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is continuing to hit back after President Joe Biden likened his rolling back of COVID restrictions to “Neanderthal thinking.”
Reeves first tweeted about the comment made by Biden Wednesday, writing “Mississippians don’t need handlers” and that “We should trust Americans, not insult them.”
Later that same day in an interview on Fox News, Reeves said that the president’s words reminded him of those made by former First Lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
“Today I feel the same way as I did the day that Hillary Clinton called all of us in Middle America ‘deplorables,’” Reeves said. “When President Biden said that we were all Neanderthals, it struck me as someone who needs to get outside of Washington, D.C. and actually travel to Middle America.”
Clinton made the “deplorables” comment in referring to “half” of the supports of then-candidate Donald Trump, whom she was running against at the time.
“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?” Clinton said while speaking at a fundraiser in 2016. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic— you name it. And, unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”
She would soon go on to apologize for her words, saying that she regretted “saying ‘half.’ That was wrong.”
In the interview, Reeves would go on to say that in doing away with the mask mandate he is giving Mississippians “the power back” to do what they think is best for themselves and their families.
There are several cities in the state though that say they will not lift their mask mandates, with Jackson’s Mayor Antar Lumumba stating, “Our policy is always informed by science, doctors, and their expertise, not our feelings.”
