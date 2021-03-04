Ole Miss plates 12 runs against Jackson State

OXFORD, Miss. - No. 4 Ole Miss trounced the Tigers of Jackson State on Wednesday by a final score of 12-1 after seven innings by way of a 10-run rule. The Rebels (7-2) are now winners of two straight, having defeated the Tigers of Memphis on Tuesday by a similar lopsided score.
Tyler Myers was the winning pitcher in his first career start after throwing the first two innings without allowing a baserunner before the Rebels turned to a bullpen by-committee to close out the game.The Rebel offense appeared to get back on track after a frustrating weekend against UCF, having now scored double-digit runs in consecutive contests.
Ole Miss pounced on Jackson State early and didn’t relinquish its lead throughout the game behind stellar days at the plate from Hayden Leatherwood and Kevin Graham.
The Rebels jumped out to a terrific start in the first inning, plating seven runs on two hits and several free passes issued by a pair of Jackson State pitchers. Ole Miss opened the inning with two walks and two HBP’s, before Graham cashed in with a bases loaded, two-run single. Leatherwood, Knox Loposer, and Jacob Gonzalez all notched one RBI in the first before Cael Baker came around to score for the seventh and final run of the inning.
Ole Miss added one in the second on an RBI fielder’s choice from the bat of Leatherwood, his second of the night. Two innings later, in the fourth, Graham notched his third RBI of the night on a single, while Baker busted it open one batter later with a two-run single to right field, scoring Leatherwood and Graham.
A 10-run lead going into the seventh inning would have ensured a run-rule victory, but senior captain Tim Elko added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot to left field, his second homer of the season and his second in as many days, following his first of the year Tuesday vs. Memphis.
On the mound, Myers earned his first career start tonight in his first year back from Tommy John surgery in 2020. The senior threw two flawless innings without allowing a runner to reach, including a season-high three strikeouts. To date this year, Myers is yet to allow a runner on base in 3.0 IP.
After Myers was relieved, head coach Mike Bianco and the Rebel bullpen elected to finish out the game by committee, with a handful of relievers all making an appearance and recording innings in Myers’ wake. In order of appearance, Luke Baker, Josh Mallitz, Wes Burton, Brandon Johnson, and Braden Forsyth all recorded 1.0 IP, respectively, to close out the game in the later innings.
Jackson State didn’t record a hit until the third against Baker, while Mallitz was flawless in his 1-2-3 outing. Burton followed for the fifth inning, striking out two and allowing just one hit, while Johnson worked the sixth with two strikeouts of his own. The Tigers did break through for one unearned run in the sixth, but a quick seventh from Forsyth ensured that the Rebels got out early.
No. 4 Ole Miss will be back in action this Friday for a home weekend series vs. Belmont, set for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch from Swayze Field.
