MSU pitching strikes out 20 to beat Southern Miss at Trustmark Park

Harding (1-1) picked up the win in his second start of the season. He worked five innings, allowed two hits with one walk and struck out nine. Preston Johnson worked around a hit in the sixth and a walk in the seventh to toss two scoreless frames in his MSU debut, as he recorded all six outs via the K. Tullar fanned two in one inning of work and Simmons earned his first career save with three ninth-inning strikeouts.