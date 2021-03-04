Mechanical failure slows Jackson water restoration efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say they’ve had a major setback in efforts to bring water back to the city.
City engineer Dr. Charles Williams says water screens at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant failed overnight. These are screens over the water intake valves from the Reservoir that catch debris.
Sprayers that move the debris off the screens stopped working and they again lost pressure in the system. Anything from wood, fish to clams can get caught in the screens stopping water inflow.
Pressure at the plant dropped to 50-55 psi. As a result, water pressure will likely start falling again across the city.
The city says that based off cases off of 3-1-1 calls, there was about 10,000 people still without water in the Jackson. Those that did receive some pressure could see it fall until they can push up the output.
At 5 p.m., Williams said the plant was back online and was again building pressure. The city has made progress in reducing the number of water line breaks. Crews have been working overtime and have reduced that number down to about 20.
City officials are hoping that will increase the speed of returning water into the system with fewer leaks, restoring water to residents who desperately need it.
