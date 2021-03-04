Madison County Schools holds vaccination opportunity for employees

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Schools employees can schedule an appointment to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday.
MCS partnered with St. Dominic Health Services to make vaccinations possible.
“We are committed to the health and safety of our employees, and providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine is a tangible way of showing that we truly care,” said Superintendent Charlotte Seals.
Germantown High school will administer both doses of the vaccine. The first dose will be on Sat. March 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the second on April 10.
