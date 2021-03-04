Lumumba seeking $47 million from the state, feds to address emergency water repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is seeking $47 million in state funding to make repairs to the city’s water system, which was crippled by February’s winter storms.
In a letter dated March 3, Lumumba said he was requesting $47 million from the state and federal government to “make the capital improvements necessary for the efficient operation of Jackson’s water treatment plants and distribution network.”
Lumumba goes on to say that “these improvements are critical to our efforts to ensure that our residents and businesses are not deprived of clean water again.”
The request comes as the city continues to dig out from the February winter weather, which caused production to drop at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
At the height of the storm, production there was cut by approximately half, causing water service to be interrupted for about 43,000 customers.
The letter was sent to Gov. Tate Reeves and was copied to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, House Speaker Philip Gunn, the Hinds County legislative delegation, U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson and Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith.
A facilities plan included with the letter outline proposed expenses, including some multimillion-dollar upgrades:
- $5.9 million to replace a 36-inch transmission main, 7,000 feet
- $5.1 million to replace a 48-inch transmission main, 6,000 feet
- $7 million for treatment plant generators
- $4 million for membrane repairs
- $3 million to repair conventional basins at water treatment plants
A copy of the letter is shown below.
