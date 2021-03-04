Public Works Director ‘encouraged’ after setbacks to water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams updated the city’s water crisis Thursday afternoon.
He says more people have gotten their water back, and he toured areas in South Jackson that have been restored.
Williams said he was more optimistic than Wednesday, when he was “disheartened.”
“We are very sorry for this traumatic experience during this difficult time,” he said. “...We sincerely appreciate their patience during this time.”
He says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel and is encouraged by the progress of the last day. Despite this, he didn’t reveal a definitive timeline on when water will be fully restored.
When asked about main breaks, he said crews continue to work on “small, isolated leaks” but Williams said this is not impeding their progress in working to restore pressure.
“We’re seeing the water starting to flow in the distribution system, and that was not occurring earlier this week,” Williams said.
He says there has been progress in filling tanks; when they are filled, only then is the boil water notice able to be lifted.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba sent a letter to Governor Tate Reeves on Wednesday, asking for $47 million in assistance to make repairs to the city’s water system.
“Let’s hope the request is approved so we can begin to use it for improvements,” Williams said of the request. He says any assistance will be welcome.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.