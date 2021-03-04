Gov. Reeves will sign bill to ‘protect girls’ from transgender athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he will sign the Miss. Fairness Act that passed Wednesday by the House and Senate.
The bill would require any public institution to designate its athletic teams according to the biological sex of its players.
Reeves, along with his colleagues, believe that the Fairness Act is “protecting young girls.”
Many states are considering similar legislation as the bill is a direct response to President Biden’s Executive Order signed in his first days in office mandating that transgender women should be able to compete on female teams in school.
