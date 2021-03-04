First Alert Forecast: warm sunshine Thursday; few showers Friday

THURSDAY: A chilly start to the day will yield a seasonably mild finish with highs sneaking a few degrees above normal for this time of the year. Morning 30s will give way to 60s to lower 70s by afternoon amid mainly sunny skies. Clouds will begin sneak in overnight ahead of our next system due in Friday. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Clouds will be more predominate in the skies through the day – leading to a chance for a few showers sneaking in along with a weak system. We’ll remain warm – after starting in the 40s, we’ll make our way into the middle and upper 60s. Most of the showers will quickly exit, clouds will slowly clear overnight as well.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will move in behind our quick moving system. Expect seasonable highs with sunshine this weekend in the 60s; 70s return through next week. Rain chances will generally remain low through Tuesday; picking up Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a front moving into the region.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.