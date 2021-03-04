Deputies search for man who ran from Pearl home after fake drug deal

PEAEL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is on the run after a fake drug deal in a Pearl subdivision Thursday afternoon.
According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, investigators were able to secure the drugs but the suspect fled on foot through the Cedar Ridge subdivision.
A search for the suspect, Miguel Angel Hernandez Avina, 29, was conducted in the area before being called off.
According to authorities, Avina is not believed to be a danger to the public. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department will continue to attempt to locate the man.
Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.
