Yes, you still have to wear your mask inside Kroger

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although Mississippi has axed its mask mandate, that doesn’t mean you can go mask-free everywhere.
In a statement Wednesday, the grocery chain Kroger said that the company will continue requiring masks in every one of their stores “until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Kroger is also offering $100 to all associates who receive the recommended doses of the vaccine.
Target is another store that will continue to keep its mask policy in place, reports Reuters.
Mississippi casinos are also requiring that their guests wear masks as well.
This because mask wearing is mandated by the Mississippi Gaming Commission, which has not yet revealed if masks and social distancing requirements will be lifted.
There are also several Mississippi cities, including Jackson, that are still sticking by their mask requirements.
