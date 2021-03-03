Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mainly clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the area. There could be some patchy fog and or frost overnight and in the morning. Plenty of sunshine Thursday will help us reach 70 degrees. A few showers are possible Friday with highs in the 60s. No severe weather is expected. Saturday and Sunday look very nice with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s with more sunshine. Next week could bring us a better chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms, but highs will stay in the 60s and 70s. Lows will generally be in the 30s and 40s. For now, our forecast lacks the potential for freezing temperatures and severe weather. Rainfall should stay well under an inch between this week and next week’s weather systems.