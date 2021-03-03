Vaccines available at Jackson-Hinds health center Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 vaccines will be available at 3502 W. Northside Dr. in Jackson on March 4.
The Miss. State Department of Health and Federal Govt. are providing the vaccines to Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center to be distributed at 9 a.m.
Individuals receiving the vaccines must be over 65 years old, 18 and older with underlying medical conditions, healthcare workers, first responders, or teachers.
JHCHC requires all individuals entering the clinic to wear a mask and have their arm accessible.
The vaccines will be distributed first-come, first-served, and require a 15 minute wait time upon vaccination.
