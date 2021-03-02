Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain is moving out, but chilly weather is continuing with lows in the 30s tonight. Wednesday will turn sunny with highs in the lower 60s. 70 degrees and sunshine looks like a good bet for Thursday. Friday into Saturday will bring us a few showers from time to time. No severe weather is expected. Highs will reach the middle 60s and lows will be in the lower 40s. As we look ahead at the next 5-10 days, we can expect to see more sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but no freezing temperatures or severe weather to concern us. Today’s high reached 47 degrees, which is 18 degrees below normal. The morning low temperature was 42 degrees. Sunrise is 6:25am and the sunset is 6pm. The average high this time of year is 65 and the average low is 43.