Teen charged with capital murder in death of 64-year-old Yazoo man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death a 64-year-old man in Yazoo City.
Investigators say Tyler Fleming, 15, is charged with capital murder and more arrests are possible.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Yazoo police responded to Baptist Emergency Room regarding a 64-year-old gunshot victim.
Officers then went to the man’s home, located on Willie Brown Street where they say he was shot.
Yazoo police are not releasing any other details, but the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting with this case.
