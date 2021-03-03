Teacher pay raise inches closer to reality

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would give teachers a raise in pay is moving forward at the Mississippi State Capitol.
It would give most teachers a $1,000 pay raise during the year that begins July 1. Newer teachers would get $1,100.
The House and Senate passed separate plans weeks ago. The House killed Senate Bill 2001 by ignoring it before a Tuesday deadline.
The Senate Education Committee kept the issue alive by amending House Bill 852.
Senators removed the House language and replaced it with their own plan.
Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann releasing a statement saying in part, “We want our teachers to know how important they are to our collective success, and particularly do not want their efforts during the pandemic to go unnoticed.”
The bill now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
