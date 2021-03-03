Smith-Wills Stadium to be converted into Hank Aaron Sports Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first Hank Aaron Sports Academy will soon open in Jackson.
Overtime Sports and KSG joined together to announce Smith-Wills Stadium will be repurposed and converted into the academy.
HASA is a tribute to the life and legacy of Henry Aaron. It will also serve as a hub for education, training, practice, and play for the city’s youth.
There are seven Jackson Public Schools, yet none have an on-campus baseball field.
The academy will provide these schools with a safe and up-to-standard field, as well as camps hosted by former and current MLB players.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.