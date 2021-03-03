Rep. Thompson says it’s ‘too early’ for Gov. to lift mask mandate, open businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Rep. Bennie Thompson is urging people to continue to wear a mask even as Gov. Tate Reeves lifts most of the state’s mask mandates.
“Gov. Reeves wants to lift the mask mandate and open business. I believe Dr. Fauci’s recommendations that it’s too early for these actions. I strongly encourage all Mississippians to continue to wear their masks and listen to the experts.”
The decision ended all mask mandates within the state and opened businesses, meaning they will be able to operate at full capacity and with no restrictions.
The only rules remaining in place are those limiting the capacity of indoor arenas to 50 percent and governing K-12 schools.
Despite the governor’s decision to lift restrictions, some local leaders say mask mandates will remain in place. Canton Mayor William Truly and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba both said their mandates would stay in effect.
Said Lumumba, “Our policy is always informed by science, doctors, and their expertise, not our feelings.”
Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas also announced that mask mandates in his state would be lifted. “It’s now time to open Texas 100 percent,” he said. “COVID has not suddenly disappeared, but state mandates are no longer needed.”
