Ole Miss bats return to life in win over Memphis

Memphis had runners in scoring position once again in the top of the second, runners at the corners and one out. Another Rebel error proved costly yet again as McDaniel couldn’t corral a bunt, allowing Chris Swanberg to score and go up 3-1. A 4-6-3 double-play ended the top half of the inning. Stinnett walked Ben Van Cleve and McCants to begin the bottom half of the second, setting up Gonzalez with a two-RBI double to tie the game 3-3. Gonzalez also scored from third after Bench’s RBI single to take Ole Miss’ first lead of the game at 4-3.