Mother of victim in fatal Old Fannin Road hit and run begs driver to come forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager killed while walking on Old Fannin Road Friday will be buried in Oklahoma tomorrow.
Seventeen-year-old Irina Gutierrez had been in America for three months, finally reunited with her mother, Starkishia Bolden, after 15 years. In November, Irina and her brother were finally able to come to America to join her family.
“She was my first child, my only daughter, my only daughter,” Bolden said. “The world lost an angel because you’ll probably never meet anyone that kind spirited. She wanted to be a model, she was beautiful. Um, and if not a model, she wanted to be a cardiologist or a veterinarian.
On Friday, those dreams were over. As Irina walked down Old Fannin Road, her life was snuffed out by a motorist who didn’t stop. Bolden knew something was wrong when she heard the sirens near her house, so she went to the scene and asked a bystander what happened.
“I asked her, I was like, ‘What happened? What happened here? My daughter was down here earlier and she’s not home. What happened?’” Bolden said. “And she asked, ‘Is this her hat?’ and she moved aside, and her little bonnet was on the ground.”
Police have followed every lead from witnesses to the accident and call-in tips, and they say the investigation is still going full steam.
“I’m just praying that by the time I make it home that they have some kind of answers for me because if not, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Bolden said, tears running down her face.
And out there somewhere is someone who knows what they did, officials say.
“If you saw your family hurting like this, you would want to know,” she said. “Just please come forward, say something. Anything. Just... give us some consolation please, because tomorrow I bury my baby. I bury her tomorrow and she isn’t coming back.
If you have any knowledge of who may be responsible for the actions that led to Irina’s death, authorities ask that you call the Rankin County Sheriff’s office.
