Jackson’s water crisis begins to receive national attention

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rest of the nation is now taking notice of Jackson’s water crisis.
The Washington Post ran a story this week with the headline: ‘Two weeks no running water, no end in sight’.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has also made tv appearances on MSNBC and CNN in recent days talking about the city’s response. There are some signs of improvement.
Parts of the City of Byram saw water pressure for the first time this morning. Several businesses like Daddio’s Down Home Barbecue were able to open their doors to customers for the first time in weeks.
Owners of the eatery say they hope their loyal customers come back and support them as they try to get back on their feet.
Chad Watkins, owner of the business, said, “You know, bills are steadily coming in and we’re not getting any income, so, you know, you got people that depend on us for them to get their paychecks. So, I mean, it’s a lot, it’s a lot on your shoulders when you’re having to deal with something like that.”
Byram Mayor Richard White says after enduring this latest water outage, his city will be looking at ways to get their own water system. He expects most of his city will have water pressure by tomorrow night.
