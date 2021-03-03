Hinds Co. supervisor appeals domestic violence charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie is appealing a lower court’s decision to charge him with domestic violence.
On Feb 22, Archie filed an appeal in county court appealing the decision of Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeff Reynolds to charge him.
An attorney for Archie argues that no elements of domestic violence were alleged by his client’s wife.
He also points to the lack of transparency in the hearing process and said the judge made his decision not on the evidence presented, but on other judicial matters.
“The judge’s rationale interwove knowledge of allegations from every other fact between the parties from the first interaction where charges of domestic violence were dismissed against (the) defendant,” Archie’s attorney writes.
The judge set the hearing to determine whether both parties should be charged following a domestic incident that occurred at the couple’s Clubview Drive home on Jan 23.
The two also appeared before Reynolds days before the Jan. 23 incident in connection with a separate domestic matter.
However, the judge dismissed that case, saying the two needed to work it out like adults.
Meanwhile, in Hinds County Chancery Court, Hopkins has filed for divorce and had gotten a temporary restraining order issued against her husband.
Hopkins was not charged following the hearing. Archie was charged and released on his own recognizance.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.