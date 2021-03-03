First Alert Forecast: sunshine, seasonable temperatures return Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: The system that brought the rain to start the week will exit quickly through Wednesday morning – going from a few morning clouds to sunshine with highs in 60s by the afternoon hours. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the 30s to near 40.
THURSDAY: A chilly start to the day will yield a seasonably mild finish with highs sneaking a few degrees above normal for this time of the year. Morning 30s will give way to 60s to lower 70s by afternoon amid mainly sunny skies. A few clouds will begin sneak in overnight ahead of our next system due in Friday. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next, quick moving, system will yield a few showers late Friday – exiting in time for a mostly dry weekend. Expect seasonable highs with sunshine this weekend in the 60s; 70s return through next week. Rain chances will generally remain low through Tuesday; picking up Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a front moving into the region.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.