Drive-Thru food bank to be held in Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There will be a drive-thru food bank on Saturday, March 6, at the Arts Center of Miss. in Downtown Jackson.
The Greater Jackson Arts Council is partnering with Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice and other community groups to support those impacted by the pandemic and winter storms.
“This is a collaboration in the truest sense,” Silbrina Wright, GJAC Executive Director, said. “Everyone is coming together to address what are significant needs in this community.”
The food bank will begin at 11 a.m. and will be first-come, first-served.
Two thousand four hundred packages will be distributed curbside at the intersection between Lamar Street and Pascagoula, directly between the Arts Center of Mississippi and Convention Center Complex.
Packages will contain a 20lb. box of non-perishable items, a 10lb. bag of chicken, a 7lb. variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.
“We are truly grateful to all of the partners who have come together in this effort,” Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba says. “The need is out there, and it’s going to take the collective conscience, generosity and spirit of all of us to help people through this crisis.”
