Do you still have to wear a mask in a casino? For now, yes.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The statewide mask mandate expires Wednesday at 5 p.m., allowing businesses to operate under full capacity and at their own discretion when it comes to COVID safety protocols.
But for casinos in the Magnolia State, nothing has changed.
They are mandated by the Mississippi Gaming Commission, which hasn’t yet issued new guidance on whether masks and social distancing procedures will be lifted.
At least one Coast casino said they are not anticipating any immediate changes.
MGM’s Regional Communications Director Mary Cracchiolo Spain said on Wednesday that the Beau Rivage - and all other MGM properties - will continue to follow CDC guidelines and has no plans to change its mask policy at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated if the Mississippi Gaming Commission or any other casinos issue a statement.
