Citywide mask mandate remains in effect for Canton

Mayor William Truly said that all residents, including businesses, shall continue to follow all local, state, and federal mandates.



Read his statement below:

It remains the City of Canton’s goal to protect and save lives during this pandemic. We are not in the clear and must not let our guards down especially with Spring Break looming. This unseen disease is still alive and well; and, there exist variants of Covid-19 in this country.

Recent public health statements from federal medical experts, including Dr. Fauci, do not support a lift of mask mandate at this time. It is premature and reckless to do so now. We cannot relax exercising good personal hygiene, social distancing, use of face masks and/or coverings, or let our guards down as we approach Spring Break, Easter, and other holidays.

