Tickets for St. Jude Dream Home sold out!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are officially sold out.
A record 12,000 tickets were sold in record time, raising $1.2 million for the children of St. Jude.
Each ticket for the Dream Home helps the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never have to pay for treatment, travel, housing, or food.
The drawing for the home will be done live on WLBT on April 22. It’s a 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home, with about 3,000 square feet of living space and a 3-car garage, located in the Crossview Plantation neighborhood in Rankin County.
Thank you, Mississippi!
