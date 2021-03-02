Suspect arrested for string of Coke machine break-ins

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A Liberty, Miss., man is facing 12 felony counts after breaking into a string of vending machines across the city of McComb.
The McComb Police Department has arrested Michael Wayne Jones Sr. and charged him with 12 counts of breaking into coin-operated machines and 12 felony counts of malicious mischief.
Over a three-week period in February, police say Jones burglarized and vandalized a dozen Coca-Cola vending machines across the city.
In all, more than $18,000 in damage was done to the machines, all of which were located at McComb businesses.
The suspect was not targeting snack machines and was not focusing on machines based on drink brands.
“He was allegedly targeting the machines because of ease of use,” Det. Delre Smith said. “The company (that supplies the machines) had contracts with several businesses, and it was an unfortunate circumstance of them doing such good business.”
On Feb. 24, police responded to 908 Locust St. in reference to a machine there being damaged.
About $1,500 in damage to that unit was done, according to estimates from Coca-Cola.
“While investigating this crime ... the McComb Police Department responded to 12 more reports of Coca-Cola vending machines being broken into within the city,” according to the department’s post on social media.
Other locations reporting vending break-ins included stores on Delaware Ave., LaSalle St., U.S. Highway 98, White Street, and Georgia Ave.
Investigators were still working with the vending machine company to determine how much money was allegedly stolen, Smith said.
McComb authorities said each machine was valued at $2,884.
