Suspect accused of killing 3 in Rankin Co. car crash held without bond

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man charged in connection with a deadly Rankin County car crash will be held without bond until his trial.
At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel granted a motion filed by the district attorney to hold Kyle Dixon without bond until trial.
Dixon, 54, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI following an automobile crash on Mississippi 25 on Feb. 24.
Three people were killed when the car they were riding in was struck head-on by Dixon’s vehicle. Dixon was driving in the wrong direction at the time, authorities say.
Dixon was traveling in the southbound lanes of the highway when he struck a PT Cruiser heading northbound, officials say.
Troopers said all three people inside the vehicle died, including 32-year-old Tamaria Shumake, 8-year-old Ambrosia Isaac, and 5-year-old Zylan Shumake.
The woman, little girl and little boy were from Carthage, Miss.
Two additional people in the Chrysler were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries. They were all wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Dixon was transported to River Oaks Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
