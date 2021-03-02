Reeves: Mississippi to receive 24k Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is expected to receive 24,000 one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations this week, according to Gov. Tate Reeves.
Reeves made the announcement recently on Facebook.
The news comes even as the state continues to ramp up vaccination efforts.
Through March 1, nearly 627,000 people had received at least one vaccination, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Of those, 407,647 people have received one dose, while the 219,000 people have received the first and second doses, MSDH data says.
Meanwhile, Reeves touted the state’s efforts to get shots in arms.
“We began this year with less than 20k Mississippians vaccinated statewide. Now we have 7 counties with more than 20k inoculated,” he said in a March 1 social media post. “In 2 months, we have put 626,647 shots in arms.”
