Porch pirates open fire on Belhaven residents who pursued them

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Porch pirates caught stealing escalated their crime to gunfire in one Jackson neighborhood. Now Jackson police need your help finding the thieves who risked injuring someone to snatch packages from front doors of local homes.
Door bell surveillance video captured a man recently taking a package from the porch of a Belhaven home.
The theft was shared on Nextdoor and JPD is on the hunt for the man seen in a camouflage jacket and red tennis shoes. Police also said the thieves fired shots at neighbors who saw them leave in a silver Chrysler 300 and followed them.
“It’s very disturbing. It’s sad. People have gotten very bold,” said Anthony Scarbrough. The insurance specialist lives in the area and is concerned about rising crime. He was carjacked last March and has been a victim of burglary.
“I shared the video because I thought it was important to make sure that neighbors were aware of what was going on,” said Scarbrough. “Also just in case that video was shared by Jackson police on their Twitter page, just in case someone recognized the individual, someone saw him in the area.”
In January we met Dr. Daniel Quon who for months has been dealing with thieves rummaging through stolen items in the back parking lot of his practice and leaving behind what they discarded. Last Monday he found more piles of trash for the fifth time.
Surveillance video shows a man and woman on the property leaving the mess. Days later he was in the parking lot when he saw the two.
“This past Friday I just happen to see the two people ride through, and I confronted them and asked them or said something to them about leaving trash on our parking lot and the gentleman said it won’t happen again,” said Quon.
The oral surgeon didn’t find any trash from the weekend like he often does and hopes this will be the end and that they just don’t move to another location.
“For them to see me and hear me tell them, ‘No, this is not acceptable behavior’ and to hear them say it won’t happen again, I just have to take their word for it and hopefully it won’t happen again,” Quon added.
If you see someone taking items from porches, you are urged to contact police and try to provide as much information as possible but do not attempt to intervene.
