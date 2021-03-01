Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly weather tonight and tomorrow, despite this being the very beginning of March. Lows tonight will drop into the lower and middle 40s with rain developing. Expect a chilly and rainy day tomorrow, starting with the morning commute. Showers may not end until evening. Highs tomorrow will only reach the upper 40s, with occasional rain. Sunshine and a gradual warm up will move in Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower and middle 60s and lows in the 30s. A few showers are possible Friday into Saturday, but the rest of Saturday into Sunday should be dry and sunny. Highs will reach the middle 60s to near 70 with lows in the 40s. No severe weather is in the forecast for this week. North to northeasterly winds tonight and Tuesday around 10mph. Average high is 64 and the average low is 42 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:26am and the sunset is 5:59pm.