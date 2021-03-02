Mayor Lumumba says Chief Davis is still working to fight crime in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has given his support to Police Chief James Davis.
There have been 23 homicides so far this year in Jackson - the latest Monday morning.
Lumumba says with all the talk surrounding Police Chief James Davis and his administration, it is important to look at all the facts.
“As we have seen there was no vote of no confidence in our police chief. Our police chief has been working as we talk about communication between the administration and the Council that’s another area. You know, it’s difficult for our officers, it’s difficult for the police administration to deal with the issues of resolving crime and dealing with the issues of public safety when they are not fully supported,” Lumumba said.
Lumumba adds that it is important that every effort is made not to undermine the vision of the Chief and what he needs officers to do.
Lumumba said, “This is a big organization. The City of Jackson employs a number of people all across the city. And in doing so you have varying levels of diligence, varying levels of hard work and there are some people that take advantage of those types of discussions. So we have to be careful in how we carry conversations. I think they’re necessary to make sure we are successful. But how we have these conversations and when and where we have the conversations are also important.”
The mayor also says the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is not an excuse but can’t be denied as a major factor in the increase of crime and the ability of the judicial system to keep offenders behind bars.
“The pressure is on the system since this pandemic. The pressure has, you know, restricted our ability to house people at the county jail. It has affected the ability of our judicial process to move cases along. And so you end up, you know, placing people back in the circumstances of their conflict,” said the Mayor.
Lumumba tells us fighting crime is a team effort.
“I think that we have to understand that we have a responsibility not only to build our police force, not only to give them the tools to respond to the issues of crime, but also to provide aid and support from a community level from an administration level so that we can try to interrupt the cycle of violence,” Lumumba said.
Lumumba also reminds us there has been a 40 percent increase in crime nationwide, particularly murders, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
