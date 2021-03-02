Man sentenced to 30 years for raping Rankin Co. teen

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County judge sentenced a Texas man to 30 years for statutory rape.
Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said Willis Delano Murray, 50, began an online relationship with a 13-year-old child that continued for two years.
Murray would drive from Houston, Texas, to Mississippi to rape the minor, according to officials.
Investigators received a call from a homeowner who says they found Murray in their daughter’s bedroom in 2016.
The jury trial began on Dec. 7, 2020, and Murray was found guilty the following day.
Murray must also register as a sex offender and can not have contact with the victim.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.