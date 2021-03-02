Lumumba says Jackson mask mandate to remain: ‘Our policy is always informed by science’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city will maintain its mask mandate, even as the state mandate is lifted.
The governor said his executive order would not prohibit municipalities from keeping mandates in place.
Lumumba, citing the discovery of new variants and advice of experts, says Jackson’s mandate will stay in place.
“Healthcare officials are still advising us it’s not yet safe to lift the restriction, not only because we’re not past COVID, but because we’re seeing variants of the virus,” Lumumba said. “Some healthcare workers say we need to wear two masks.
“Our policy is always informed by science, doctors, and their expertise, not our feelings.”
The mayor couldn’t remember when his most recent mask mandate order was put in place. However, he said he might have to revisit and revise it following the governor’s announcement.
Lumumba’s mask mandate was put in place last spring and was extended under his Second State Safe Jackson Executive Order last July, which required any individual older than two and able to “medically tolerate a face covering” to wear a covering in public.
“I’ve never lifted the restriction, but it was less important that we had it because the state had it,” he said. “Now, we have to make sure ours takes precedent.”
