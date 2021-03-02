Longtime on-air personality and mayoral candidate Rick Whitlow dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family and friends are grieving the death of longtime sports and news anchor Rick Whitlow.
Eric Whitlow, Rick Whitlow’s son, announced the heartbreaking news on Facebook Tuesday, March 2.
“Candace Whitlow and I, the whole Whitlow family regret to inform you that our father, your brother, uncle, and friend Rick Whitlow passed away this morning at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Chicago. We were by his side and he was not alone,” Eric Whitlow said.
Whitlow died after a long battle with prostate cancer, his son said.
Rick Whitlow ran for mayor of Jackson in 2005 and 2009.
He was also a longtime sports and news anchor in Jackson and even drafted by Houston Rockets in 1975, but opted to complete his degree at Illinois State.
Whitlow, an Indiana native, was 67 years old.
